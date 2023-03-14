Greeneville’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990, is planning to honor and remember Vietnam War veterans on March 29.
The local VFW, located at 70 Harlan St., will host a public ceremony at 5 p.m. to honor those who served in Vietnam and in memory of those who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam. A supper for Vietnam veterans will follow the ceremony. The supper will have pick-up and eat-in options.
A similar event was held at the VFW post in 2022. However, this year's event will be particularly special as it will mark 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, according to VFW member and event planning committee chairman Milton Parham.
Parham, a local veteran of the Desert Shield and Desert Storm military operations, led a planning meeting for the upcoming event at the VFW on Monday.
Parham noted that the event is particularly for Vietnam veterans who actively served in the country and the blue water Navy that operated around Vietnam.
The special event honoring Vietnam veterans will feature a keynote speech from Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harrell Cobb, the current pastor of the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church and a Vietnam veteran.
Cobb was active in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Air Force conducting aircraft maintenance from 1966 to 1970.
The event will also feature music from the Greeneville High School band, and a laying of wreaths.
As a special thank you, the VFW has made 120 commemorative baseball caps with special patches marking the 50th anniversary event to give to Vietnam veterans who attend the event. The caps will continue to be distributed even after the event to any Vietnam veteran who would like one, according to Parham.
"We want to give one to every veteran in Greene County. If we need more we will make more," Parham said.
The cost for the commemorative hats was covered by donations from the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, the Greene County Honor Guard, the VFW, the Marine Corps League, the Military Veterans Motorcycle Club and other gifts.
The Daughters of the American Revolution will be giving out special pins to each Vietnam veteran who attends the event, and the Farm Bureau Women will be funding, preparing and serving the food for the dinner.
Modern Woodmen will also be paying for Creamy Cup to be at the event to serve ice cream.
"It seems like if you have a good cause in this county, the people are always ready to help," Parham said.
The event is meant as a thank you the veterans in the community and as a way for the VFW to serve those veterans and the community.
"Once we get out of the military, our service does not stop. We continue to serve in the community," VFW Post 1990 Senior Vice-Commander Larry Henderson said in the meeting.
Organizers are hoping to have 100 Vietnam veterans show up to the event.
"If we get 100 veterans, then we've done something," Parham said. "That would be a blessing. If we have so many that they won't fit in the building, then I will be the one standing out front with a smile on my face."
Parham said the VFW is being "purpose driven" in holding the event.
"Every time you go into an endeavor, it needs to be purpose driven," Parham said.
The purpose of the special 50th anniversary and Vietnam Veterans Day event is to express gratitude to those who may not have received a "thank you" when they arrived home from war.
"About 3.1 million Americans served in Vietnam, and the memorial wall in D.C. shows over 50,000 didn't come home, including seven nurses. Those that came home, a lot of them when they came through the airport in Los Angeles were spat on. They were called things they didn't deserve. Things you wouldn't call your worst enemy," Parham said to the group gathered for the meeting Monday. "We are going to be here to say thank you to a group that didn't get to hear that 50 years ago."
Parham said that over 500 Vietnam veterans were dying each day, and that he was proud of those at the meeting for pitching in to be a part of honoring those veterans who remain and those who have passed. He said the VFW plans to hold a similar event each year.
"As we go forward, we may not have as big of a to-do as this 50th anniversary, but we are still going to have this place open to them and feed them a little something," Parham said. "I think our country looks back at that point in our history when those who served in Vietnam returned and says, 'we messed up.' We can't fix that now, but we're going to do better."
While the remembrance ceremony is open to the public, the supper afterwards is for Vietnam veterans only. Each veteran may also bring one guest to the dinner.
The VFW would like those planning to attend the supper or pick up a supper to RSVP.
Those Vietnam veterans and VFW Post members planning on eating at the VFW can RSVP at www.vfwpost1990.org or by calling 423-638-4201 and giving their full name, phone number and email address.