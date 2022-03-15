Greeneville’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990, is planning to honor and remember Vietnam War veterans on March 29.
The local VFW, located at 70 Harlan Street, will host a ceremony at 5 p.m. on March 29 to honor those who served in Vietnam and in memory of those who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam. A supper for veterans will follow the ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The supper will have pick-up and eat-in options.
The ceremony at 5 p.m. honoring local Vietnam veterans is open to the public to attend. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison will be the speaker at the event, which will also include a ceremonial wreath laying.
“We believe that there are about 800 Vietnam veterans in Greene County,” VFW member Milton Parham said Monday. “The state register says that Greene County has about 2,400 Vietnam era veterans, but only about a third of those actually went to Vietnam. So that’s roughly about 800 or so.”
Parham, a local veteran of the Desert Shield and Desert Storm military operations, joined the military in 1972 and did not serve in Vietnam.
“I could be considered a ‘Vietnam era veteran,’ but I didn’t go to Vietnam. I stayed in the reserves long enough to go to Desert Storm,” Parham said.
Parham said the VFW is hosting the ceremony and dinner as a thank-you to those veterans who served in Vietnam.
“We are going to honor all Vietnam veterans who served, and have a special remembrance for those who died,” Parham said.
The ceremony will be held on March 29 as that date is now known nationally as National Vietnam War Veterans Day since the passage of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.
“Tennessee has actually been recognizing Vietnam War Veterans Day since 2008, which I am glad of,” Parham said.
In preparation for the event, VFW members are sprucing up the local VFW Post.
VFW members were hard at work Monday afternoon replacing old flags with new ones on the flagpole in front of the building, and getting the VFW cleaned and prepped for the March 29 event.
The VFW also renamed its large event hall “Medal of Honor Hall” in honor of Greene County Medal of Honor recipients Elbert Kinser and Calvin John Ward. A banner bearing the new name was hung on the wall near the entrance of the hall last week along with two photos of the Medal of Honor recipients.
VFW also had some of the brick repainted around its entrance in the past year with help from local Boy Scouts.
“We hope to get the metal parts of the building repainted soon, and have some work done on the roof,” Parham said.
Parham expressed hope that once all the work is done to refresh the VFW Post, the building will be home to more VFW events and be able to be rented out for community events, as well.
While the remembrance ceremony is open to the public, the supper afterwards is for Vietnam veterans only. Each veteran may also bring one guest to the dinner.
“We are giving the option of a pick-up supper as well as the eat-in in case some veterans are still not comfortable getting out in large groups,” Parham said.
The VFW would like those planning to attend the supper or pick up a supper to RSVP.
Those Vietnam veterans and VFW Post members planning on eating at the VFW can RSVP at www.vfwpost1990.org or by calling 423-638-4201 and giving their full name, phone number, and email address.
Those veterans wishing to pick up a meal should call 423-638-4201 and give their full name, phone number and email address.
BOOK SALE
Greeneville’s VFW will also be holding a book sale at the VFW March 25-27.
It will be the VFW’s fourth annual book sale.
“We will probably have about 2,600 books for sale here on those days,” VFW member Ron Dixon said.
The sale will include everything from children’s books to cookbooks.
All paperback books will be $1 or less.
The proceeds from the sale will help keep the VFW running and support its relief efforts for veterans. The Greeneville VFW consistently donates supplies and clothes to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Washington County, according to Dixon.
Parham is the chairman of the VFW’s Relief Committee.
“We basically sponsor the craft room at the VA Hospital. We make sure they have parachute cord to make bracelets with, and things like model cars, too,” Parham said. “We also take clothes to veterans, including men and women. There are more and more women veterans now, so we have had to adjust and bring more women’s clothes.”
The VFW also helps veterans in other ways.
“We often help pay for ramps for veterans and will buy others refrigerators and things like that. Anything to help,” Parham said.
Proceeds from the book sale will go to help these efforts just as other VFW fundraisers do.