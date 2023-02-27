Vietnam War veterans of Greene County are being invited to attend a special local program to mark the 50th anniversary of the last troop withdrawals from the conflict.
The event, scheduled for March 29, is being organized by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 in cooperation with several local organizations and agencies. It will begin at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan St., in Greeneville.
“March 29, 1973, was a day which saw the last troops lifted from that faraway land, and many POWs were released from their captivity,” said Milton Parham, chairman of the VFW’s Greene County Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Committee, in a news release.
“March 29 is reserved to honor the men and women of this great country who served in Vietnam during the 1960s and early 1970s,” Parham continued. “This day is set aside at the state level and the national level as Vietnam Veterans Day.”
During the event, a ceremony is being planned to honor the 22 Greene Countians who died in Vietnam.
These Greene Countians who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country were: Robert Alexander, Charles H. Ayers, Jimmy D. Cortney, William J. Cutshall, Donald J. Fillers, Phillip Fink, Jimmy R. Harrison, Bobby L. Hunt, Arnold Jackson, James O. Jaynes, Ronald H. Justis, James D. Kelley, William Malone, Robert Mason, Charles Neal, Harvey Proffitt Jr., Ray Rippetoe, Franklin Shelton, Harold Stills, Donnie J. Swatzell, Oliver D. Thompson and Floyd W. Lamb Jr.
Honored guests will be Vietnam veterans and their families. Gold Star families of the Vietnam service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice are also encouraged to attend as special guests.
The event will also feature local dignitaries, students, service organizations, the Greeneville High School Band and other participants.
“At the conclusion of the program, our honored guests will be provided with a meal and time to socialize in the Memorial Hall of the VFW,” the release adds.
The public is encouraged to attend this special event.
The dinner is being limited to Vietnam War veterans, Gold Star families, VFW post members and special guests due to the limited indoor seating.
Any Vietnam veterans of Greene County who would like to attend are asked to register by calling 423-638-4201. Leave your name and phone number, and a member of the VFW will be in touch prior to the event with additional information.
Veterans may also RSVP online via www.vfwpost1990.org.
The deadline to register is March 27.
“If you know of a Vietnam veteran you would like for us to contact, please let us know and we’ll be glad to reach out to them,” Parham added.