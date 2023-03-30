Greene County’s Vietnam War veterans were given a rousing and emotional “thank you” and a “welcome home” on Wednesday evening on Vietnam Veterans Day, a day that marked 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.
Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990, Greene County’s local VFW Post in Greeneville, hosted a public ceremony to honor those who served in Vietnam and in memory of those who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam. A supper for Vietnam veterans followed the ceremony. The event was particularly for Vietnam veterans who actively served in the country and the blue water Navy that operated around Vietnam, according to event organizers.
The ceremony, which included expressions of gratitude from numerous local organizations, a keynote speaker and wreath laying, and subsequent supper drew a crowd of over 200 people, including nearly 100 local Vietnam veterans.
The special event honoring Vietnam veterans featured a keynote speech from Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harrell Cobb, the current pastor of the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church and a Vietnam veteran. Cobb was active in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Air Force conducting aircraft maintenance from 1966 to 1970.
As Cobb began his speech, he asked how many of the veterans would still serve in Vietnam if they were to go back in time and have the choice. Each veteran in the crowd raised their hand.
The purpose of the event was to give thanks to Vietnam veterans for their service and to give them a welcome they may not have gotten when they first returned from the conflict.
Local VFW member and event planning committee chairman Milton Parham said that about 3.1 million Americans served in Vietnam and that over 58,000 did not return home, including 22 men from Greene County.
Parham said that when soldiers returned from Vietnam they were called names, and some were even spat on.
At Wednesday’s event, Greene County gave Vietnam veterans a proper welcome, with numerous community members and leaders briefly speaking to thank the veterans and officially welcome them home.
Those organizations sharing thanks and a welcome included both the mayors of Greene County and Greeneville, American Legion Post 64, the Nolachuckey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the local Military Veterans Motorcycle Club, the Greeneville Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League, the Disabled American Veterans Greene County Chapter 42, the Greene County Honor Guard, Veterans Memorial Park, Greeneville City Schools, State Representative David Hawk’s office, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s office, Miss Nashville’s Outstanding Teen Anna Grace Parlapiano, West Greene Middle School’s Beta Club and Scout Troop 290.
A ceremonial wreath laying was held as a part of the event, with many local organizations donating wreaths to be placed at the base of the monument in front of the VFW Post that commemorates the county’s fallen soldiers.
“We are called today to remember and to be thankful,” Cobb said in his speech. “Today we have the privilege to be among heroes here in our own county.”
Cobb reminded the crowd gathered at the VFW Post that while most remember the number of people involved in the Vietnam War, the war was not about numbers. It was about individuals and their stories.
“It’s not about numbers and statistics. It’s about a name. A face. A story,” Cobb said. “Every name and every face has a story to tell.”
Cobb recounted the story of Greene County Vietnam veteran Lance Cpl. Ralph “Petey” Collins, who survived a combat encounter when a fellow marine threw himself on top of Collins to protect him from a grenade blast. The marine protecting Collins perished, while Collins, though wounded, survived and would return to Greene County after his wounds healed and he was discharged.
However, Cobb said that those wounds, and the scars they left, stayed with Collins and other veterans, in ways both visible and invisible.
“The scars of war still remain with many,” Cobb said.
Cobb reminded the veterans present that they all had a story and that each one was important. He told the crowd to talk to a Vietnam veteran and to listen to their stories if they are willing to share them.
As he concluded his speech, Cobb expressed gratitude to his fellow Vietnam veterans.
“When your country called, you responded. You served with distinction and with valor,” Cobb said.
To honor those from Greene County who died in the conflict, each name was read while VFW Post 1990 Senior Vice-Commander Larry Henderson rang a brass bell in their honor. The bell tolled 22 times for each fallen soldier.
They were: Robert Alexander, Charles H. Ayres, Jimmy D. Courtney, William J. Cutshall, Donald J. Fillers, Phillip Fink, Jimmy R. Harrison, Bobby L. Hunt, Arnold Jackson, James O. Jaynes, Ronald H. Justis, James D. Kelley, Floyd W. Lamb Jr., William Malone, Robert Mason, Charles Neal, Harvey Proffitt Jr., Rae Rippetoe, Franklin Shelton, Harold Stills, Donnie J. Swatzell and Oliver D. Thompson.
A 21-gun-salute and the playing of “Taps” followed as the sun set on a picturesque early spring day.
As a special thank you, the VFW made 120 commemorative baseball caps with special patches marking the 50th anniversary event to give to Vietnam veterans attending.
At the conclusion of the event, each veteran in attendance lined up to receive a cap as scouts from Scouts BSA distributed them.
The caps will continue to be distributed even after the event to any Vietnam veteran who would like one, according to Parham.
The cost for the commemorative hats was covered by donations from the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, the Greene County Honor Guard, the VFW, the Marine Corps League, the Military Veterans Motorcycle Club and other individual gifts.
The Daughters of the American Revolution gave out special pins to each Vietnam veteran who attended the event, and the Farm Bureau Women funded, prepared and served the food for the dinner.
Modern Woodmen also paid for Creamy Cup to be at the event to serve ice cream.
The event also featured music from the Greeneville High School band, which played the “Armed Forces Medley” during the event, with veterans standing when their branch’s official anthem rang out.
Al Hughes of Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands spoke at the event about a free trip for veterans from the area who would like to go to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials there.
Hughes said that the organization had “four busloads” going to the nation’s capitol in May. The buses will leave May 21 from Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He invited veterans to apply to go on the trip. All costs are covered, including travel, lodging and food. Veterans pay nothing to attend.
Hughes said that one veteran from Greene County had signed up for the trip so far.
Applications for the veterans trip can be found online at honorflightah.org .
As the event concluded and the local Vietnam veterans gathered for a free meal, VFW Post 1990 Commander Mike Musick stood to the side of a door smiling as veterans poured into the VFW’s Medal of Honor Memorial Hall.
“They deserve this. We could do this every day and it would never be enough,” Musick said.