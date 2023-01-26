At least four Greene County volunteer fire departments are among 147 statewide that will receive grants in 2023 as part of the state’s $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
The Mosheim, Orebank, St. James and the Town of Mosheim fire departments are named as recipients in a news release Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Also receiving a grant is the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, which covers the section of the Fall Branch community in Greene County.
“Created through legislation overseen by Gov. Bill Lee and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program awards grant monies to volunteer fire departments across Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions,” according to the news release.
The grants will be used to purchase firefighting equipment or to help volunteer departments meet local matching requirements for federal equipment grants.
The grant program “strengthens the commitment from Governor Lee and TDCI to protecting property and helping reduce fire fatalities in Tennessee,” the release said.
“Since the program’s creation in 2020, $6.5 million has been used to purchase the turnout gear, fire hoses, thermal imaging cameras, and other important pieces of equipment that helps ensure the safety of the brave men and women who volunteer to protect their communities,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said in the release.
“Because volunteer fire departments’ needs are so great, Gov. Lee and the General Assembly have been steadily increasing the assistance during each grant period in order to replace aging, unsafe equipment,” Lawrence said.
The program’s inaugural year was in 2020, when 41 departments were awarded $500,000 for equipment purchases. In 2022, grants totaling $1 million were received by 62 fire departments.
There was $5 million in grant funding awarded in 2023.
Gary Farley, state commissioner for fire prevention, said volunteer fire departments are crucial to providing fire safety in Tennessee. More than 70% of the state’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers. Of Tennessee’s 19,510 active firefighters, an estimated 11,229 are volunteers.
“Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of fire protection in our communities, and it is crucial that they have the equipment they need to safely complete their mission. As a lifelong member of the fire service, I am proud to be associated with a program that is helping protect Tennessee firefighters who risk their lives every day,” Farley said.
During the application period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 2022, the SFMO received 191 applications from Tennessee fire departments.
Applications were reviewed, scored, and submitted to a seven-member committee for the final award selection. As required by law, the grants were awarded equally to fire departments across Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions, the release said.