Local residents in Greene County still have a direct way to reach out and help victims of the catastrophic storms that swept through western Kentucky in December.
Robin Quillen, a county commissioner and local businesswoman, is asking for Greene Countians help to fill a tractor trailer with donated supplies for delivery to those in need in the storm-damaged areas.
The large tractor trailer is currently parked at the South State Contractors warehouse at 1541 Industrial Road. The trailer is backed into the loading dock there for easy loading.
“We would like to have diapers, laundry detergent, hygiene products, or anything like that someone can donate. Really any day-to-day basics,” Quillen said.
The storms that ripped through western Kentucky spawned tornadoes that left many without homes and almost completely destroyed entire towns such as Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield will be one of the areas where the supplies are delivered.
“We are going to take the donations up to the Mayfield and Bowling Green areas,” Quillen said.
Quillen said she feels inspired to help after the devastation she witnessed when taking supplies to victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana back in 2005.
“When Katrina hit, some friends of mine and I went down and we drove an RV pulling a trailer full of animal supplies like food, beds and blankets,” Quillen said. “I tell you if you have never been to where a hurricane or tornado has been you just can’t fathom what it looks like in your mind. I know how bad the need for things is. I just like to help.”
Quillen also personally remembers the devastation tornados caused in East Tennessee and Greene County in 2011.
“My aunt and two cousins lost their homes in the tornados at Camp Creek. However, that was only a drop in the bucket of what these people in Kentucky are experiencing now,” Quillen said.
Quillen says that any donations are welcome, but asks that only new clothes be donated and not used clothes.
Anyone wishing to donate can go by the warehouse where the trailer is parked anytime during the day before 4:30 p.m. and say they have a donation.
The trailer is locked in the evenings, but if anyone wants to donate after 4:30 p.m. they can call Quillen at 423-823-1987 and she will unlock the trailer so the donation can be made.
The trailer is not scheduled to be delivered to Kentucky on any specified date. Rather Quillen hopes to have the trailer delivered once it is completely filled with donations.
“Where those towns were totally destroyed it will be a few years before they will be ready to stand on their own,” Quillen said. “I would just ask people if they can to please donate. A case of water or anything will help. We will take what we can get.”