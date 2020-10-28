The Greene County YMCA announced that the Tennessee Department of Human Services has provided grant opportunities to support non-profit organizations serving Tennessee’s health and economic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is making $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds available through the Tennessee Community CARES Program. Funds are for unplanned expenditures incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19. The YMCA has been approved for this grant that is restricted to qualified reimbursable expenses by the end of the year, that relate directly to COVID-19.
“Although this funding is not available to off-set revenue loss or to pay for normal operating expenses during this pandemic, it is extremely beneficial to have money available for supplies and various projects to support and improve the safety of our Y members, Child Care participants and staff during this unusual time,” Greene County YMCA Executive Director Mike Hollowell said in a news release.
Thanks to the support of an anonymous donor, YMCAs interested in helping children and families within designated geographic areas were eligible to apply for funding to support efforts in Youth Development. The funding opportunity is focused on child care programs to support children up to 15 years old, in licensed or unlicensed on site, in person programs. The Greene County YMCA recently reported it has received approval for this grant and is currently planning to make improvements to the playground adjacent to the YMCA facility located on Y Street.
“We feel very fortunate to receive this grant to improve the quality of services that we provide for those participants in our After School and Summer Camp programs, as well as many other children and families from our community,” Hollowell said.
Through the month of November, the YMCA will be waiving the joining fee for all new members. Call 639-6107 to learn more about becoming a Y member.