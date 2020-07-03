Lemonade stands will be set up in several locations July 11 to benefit the Isaiah 117 House, but more can be added.
The lemonade stands will raise funds for the local Isaiah 117 House, which provides a safe, comfortable place for children to stay who are awaiting placement in a foster home after being removed from an unsafe home environment.
Youth groups, families, churches, civic groups and individuals can participate in the event by setting up a lemonade stand.
Fifteen locations will have lemonade stands thus far. Stands will be in place at Emma James Boutique, Reformation Lutheran Church, Brolin & Bailey, Paisley Peach Trading Company, Greene County Rental, Michelle and Company, Asbury United Methodist Church, Still Hollow Farm, Tractor Supply Center, Appalachian Helping Hands, Lowe’s of Greeneville, Creamy Cup, the Capitol Theatre, Baileyton Antique Mall and Sun Valley Drive.
Hours will vary at each location with some open for a few hours at midday and some nearly all day.
The idea for the lemonade stand benefit came from a question that Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah 177 House, has been asked numerous times and the effort to find a fundraising idea that could be done while allowing social distancing called for by health and governmental officials during the coronavirus pandemic.
Southerland is often asked how children and youth can get involved to support the Isaiah House, and a lemonade stand is an effort that all ages can be a part of, she said.
Southerland asked that individuals or groups let her know of their plans to have a lemonade stand. She can be reached at 423-552-8469 or at gwyn@isaiah117house.com.
Since the opening of the Isaiah House late last year, the community continues to be supportive, and the organization is appreciative of that interest and generosity, she said.
The Isaiah House opened in November, about a year after the first meeting of a local group of people to learn about the regional nonprofit organization. The Isaiah 117 House was founded by Rhonda Paulson in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement rather than sitting in an office for what can be several hours.
The Greeneville Isaiah 117 House features separate bedrooms for boys and girls, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a small seating area, all brightly decorated and inviting. A storage area, with dozens of different supplies, toys and books all neatly organized, also brought many compliments from those touring the house when it opened.