Dr. Robert Locklear was welcomed Thursday as the first director of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Coalition members were introduced to Locklear at their monthly meeting.
Having a director will help the all-volunteer organization accomplish its stated goal of providing resources to youth and adults “to choose a drug free lifestyle through community based educational initiatives and increase awareness of all issues surrounding substance abuse/misuse in Greene County.”
Locklear’s appointment as coalition director was made possible through a six-month grant recently received from the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
The $43,000 grant was awarded to help build the county Anti-Drug Coalition “into a professionally staffed and sustainably funded organization to address prevention and reduction of substance abuse in our community,” according to United Way of Greene County.
Locklear, a Greeneville physician, began working as director earlier in February, said Wendy Peay, local United Way executive director and secretary of the anti-drug coalition.
Peay and Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, serve as coordinators of the group, which includes members from law enforcement, addiction treatment agencies and private organizations in the community.
Peay said coalition volunteers all have busy schedules, and having a dedicated director will enable the organization to be more effective in its mission.
“There hasn’t been a director for the anti-drug coalition. The coalition has been entirely volunteer as long as I’ve been involved and Judge Bailey and I have been the officers,” Peay said. “We have these pesky other job commitments and have never been able to give it the attention it deserves.”
The Prevention Alliance of Tennessee grant will fund a staff member who will work 25 to 30 hours a week. Locklear Thursday discussed the work he will be doing as coalition director in the next six months.
Locklear, 50, brings life experience to the position. He has spoken about his journey of addiction recovery to many groups, including at a Greene County Recovery Court graduation ceremony in 2021.
Locklear was charged in 2013 with drug possession and other offenses. He admitted in federal court in 2014 to having a $2,500-a-day crack cocaine habit and was sentenced to a prison term of 24 months for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and health care fraud.
Locklear went to rehab and served one year of the sentence. He used that time to participate in a drug treatment program.
He remains in recovery and has resumed a medical practice in Greeneville.
Locklear told Recovery Court graduates that he asked God for help on June 27, 2013. He has been sober ever since.
Locklear’s first job after release from prison was kneading dough at a pizza restaurant. He worked other jobs on his way back to the field of medicine. Locklear was twice denied by the state Board of Medical Examiners before being granted his license to practice about two years ago.
He remains an active member of 12-step groups.
“I’ve learned through the recovery process that recovery is just doing the next right thing and being responsible,” Locklear told the Recovery Court graduates.
Locklear’s background and commitment makes him the “perfect person for the job,” Peay said Thursday.
Stephanie Armbrister Strutner, CEO of the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee, recently said that the grant will not only “position the county to develop a coalition, it will ultimately save taxpayer dollars.”
Research shows prevention “is most effective at the local level,” said Strutner, who is president and lead epidemiologist of the Catalyst Evaluation Group in Knoxville.
Strutner said that on average in Tennessee, for every dollar invested in prevention at the county level, $12.18 of taxpayer spending is prevented on expenses that include justice, education, law enforcement, emergency response and related costs.
Greene County was one of nine counties funded for grants through a direct appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly.