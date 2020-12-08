The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen selected Alderman Dave Long as the new vice-mayor for the town at the board’s meeting Thursday.
Long succeeds the late Alderman Harold Smith in the role of vice-mayor after Smith’s death on Nov. 27.
The board also conducted public hearings on four ordinances numbered 290-293, which were also on the board’s agenda on first reading. Thursday’s meeting combined November and December business due to the holidays.
Ordinance 290 amends the Appeals section of the town’s zoning ordinances to require that the individual or organization submitting an appeal to the board pay the required public notice fee, which has previously been paid by the town.
Ordinance 291 amends and renumbers, in order to clarify, items in multiple sections of the town’s zoning laws.
A definition of temporary uses specifies that a land use or structure in place temporarily should not exceed 90 days without an extension granted by the town. A definition for a clinic, a structure used in providing medical services for outpatients only, is removed from Article III: Definitions, and renumbered.
Annexations are specified to be in the R-1 Low Density Residential District, unless otherwise classified, according to Ordinance 291. The ordinance also allows single-wide mobile homes as a permitted use in the Low Density Residential District R-1A as long as sanitary sewers are available and the minimum lot size is 11,000 square feet.
Ordinance 291 also adds school requirements for off-street parking provisions. It specifies that there should be one space per faculty member and one space per four students, except at elementary and junior high schools.
Ordinance 292 amends the members of the Mosheim Planning Commission in order to fill two vacant seats. Ron Fields Jr. and Donald Knight will succeed the late Clark Justis and Jason Brantley, who resigned from his role, on the planning commission.
Ordinance 293 eliminates pyramid zoning, as part of the town’s broader review of zoning ordinances, in order to clarify permitted uses in B-1, Arterial Business and M-1, Industrial districts.
All four ordinances were approved on first reading and will appear on the board’s agenda for second readings in January.
The board also accepted the 2019-20 audit report, which had no findings.