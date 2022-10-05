Two longtime Ambassadors of the Greene County Partnership were honored Tuesday at a luncheon meeting at Tusculum University.
The Ambassadors, often referred to as “Green Coat Ambassadors,” are a select group of 20 volunteers who serve a vital role as liaisons between the Partnership (Chamber of Commerce) and local businesses.
Artie Wehenkel and the late Rev. Dr. Charles Hutchins were recognized for their years of dedication to the Partnership and the community.
Wehenkel was introduced by Chairman Rob Gay, who described Wehenkel’s diligence in serving the community as a “guidepost to us all.”
Wehenkel served 32 years as an Ambassador for the Partnership, winning multiple awards during that time, Gay said.
He was presented a framed painting of the Greene County Partnership building by local artist David June.
Hutchins was recognized by Nicole Rader, Tusculum director of alumni and community engagement, for his 30 years as an Ambassador for the Partnership.
She spoke of Hutchins’ longtime dedication to his work at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, where she said she worked with him for about 13 years and became like a member of his own family.
She told several anecdotal stories about Hutchins, including how he kept $1 bills in his pocket to buy ice cream for children.
“He was always about giving,” she said.
Rader presented Hutchins’ widow, Eva Grey Hutchins, a wooden memorial sign made by local woodworker Jeff Stubblefield.
Hutchins, a decorated military veteran, passed away in March at age 90.
Both Wehenkel and Rader spoke about how Hutchins had served as a mentor to them in both their personal and professional lives.
The crowd of Ambassadors and their guests were welcomed by Jeff Taylor, Partnership president and CEO.
Barb Sell, the Partnership’s director of member services, introduced new Ambassadors, Lori Brown and Sharon Hopson.
Aly Collins, Partnership general manager, announced a total of 22 ribbon-cutting ceremonies have been held this year. She noted two upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Preferred Internal Medicine on Nov. 3 and Envision Realty Group on Nov. 4.
In addition to Gay, Rader, Brown, and Hopson, the 2022 Ambassadors are Delora Bibb, Hope Broyles, Billy Endean, Mary Jane Farmer, Rhonda Humbert, Kendra Hopson, John Kilday IV, Sally Kilday, Regie Jones, Misty Key, Gail Landers, Renee Lowery, Bradley Mercer, Wendy Peay, Patti Roberts and Lori Waddle.
They are Partnership members or member employees who assist the Partnership staff in hosting monthly breakfasts, Business After-Hours gatherings and ribbon cuttings/ground breakings.
Ambassadors are appointed and approved by the Partnership board of directors with a mission to serve as goodwill representatives for the organization by welcoming new members at various functions.
In addition, the Ambassador Committee encourages new members and existing members to participate in Chamber functions, and seeks to promote new membership as well as improve services to existing members.
For more information on the Ambassador program, visit https://discovergreenevilletn.com/greene-coat-ambassadors/ .