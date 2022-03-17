Sherry Laws was a compassionate person who cared about every individual who set foot in the Greene County Courthouse, especially those in her courthouse “family.”
Laws, 60, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center. Her loss is deeply felt, friends said Wednesday.
Laws served for many years as assistant to General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. She worked at the courthouse for nearly 26 years.
“We are all heartbroken and stunned by the passing of Sherry. She began working for Judge (James) Carter in 1996, and worked for Judge (Thomas) Wright when he was elected in 1998 and for me in 2006,” Bailey said.
Laws “had a huge heart for helping others. She has helped countless individuals whose driver’s license was suspended figure out all the reasons for the suspension and navigate government ‘red-tape.’ She would make phone calls to other states and clerk’s offices all over Tennessee to track down unpaid tickets and issues that had people suspended,” Bailey said.
He said Laws also assisted those who needed a restricted license with paperwork and the process of getting the restricted license.
“I was blessed to count her as a friend, but she was really like family. She fiercely defended me, and judges Carter and Wright any time someone entered the office to complain about one of us,” Bailey said.
“Please join us in expressing our sympathy to her sister, Starr, who recently retired from my office, and her two brothers,” he said.
Wright, who served as a Circuit Court judge until retirement last year after stepping down from the General Sessions Court bench in 2006, expressed similar sentiments Wednesday.
“Sherry was an important part of our courthouse family, serving the public and the courts for almost 30 years. She helped so many people over the years who were trying to overcome past mistakes, particularly with getting their licenses reinstated,” said Wright, who still serves part-time in the capacity of special judge.
Laws “could also be as direct as necessary to those who were not putting forth an effort to change,” Wright said.
“She did not suffer fools and did not hesitate to provide her opinion within the office. Her candor was a character strength. Subtlety was not. She was one of those people to whom you might say, ‘Tell us how you really feel,’” he said. “She was also fun. We see and hear so much heartache and suffering in the courts that a sense of humor in the office is almost essential to maintaining your sanity. As recently as last Saturday at the hospital, she was joking with us.”
Laws “was invaluable to the General Sessions Court as an assistant to the judge and a buffer between the court and the public,” Wright said.
“She answered almost every call and was the person who greeted everyone coming into the court’s offices. And she could usually take care of whatever the caller or visitor needed without involving the judge or other staff,” he said. “She also became an informal liaison between the court and law enforcement as the initial point of contact with the court. She maintained many friendships within the law enforcement community.”
Laws was a hard worker, Wright said.
Prior to coming to the court system, he said, Laws worked for several years at Greene Valley Developmental Center and at Greene County Bank.
“I never knew of a time she did not have a second, part-time job. She also completed her bachelor’s degree online while working her two jobs,” he said.
“Sherry lived a simple life of unassuming public service. She was rich in relationships, with both people and her beloved cats. Those of us who worked with her considered her family and knew that she was fiercely loyal and would always have our backs,” Wright said. “Her passing is a tragic and unexpected loss for each of us personally, and for our community. We loved her and will miss her.”
Wednesday was an emotional day at the courthouse. Others who worked alongside Laws shared similar thoughts.
Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Morelock is in charge of courthouse security. The courthouse entrance is near her office.
“I don’t know what to say. Me and Sherry were good friends, pretty close,” Morelock said. “Sherry had a good heart. She helped a lot of people in this county. She helped a lot of people get their license back with the State of Tennessee.”
Morelock recalled that Laws would remind him to be civil to those who were rude or troublesome in the courthouse.
“She was always telling me to be nice,” Morelock said. “She didn’t see people as defendants. She saw (them) as a person.”
Tosha Church, the assistant to the youth service officer, worked with Laws for almost 10 years.
“There’s no way you could replace her or her personality. She saw people as people. She didn’t see them like what the charges (against them) were,” Church said.
Laws treated everyone who entered the courthouse the same way.
“If anybody needed help with anything, she would always help them,” Morelock said. “She is going to be missed, not just by me, but by everybody in here.”
Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard also worked in court security before becoming court clerk in 2018. He knew Laws well.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sherry’s family and friends. She touched so many lives, in so many ways,” Shepard said. “I cherish the friendship her and I had. She will be sorely missed, and the courthouse just won’t be the same without her.”
Youth Services Officer Rhonda Craft has nearly 38 years’ experience at the courthouse, including the time spanning Laws’ employment there.
“She was a great friend. She would go above and beyond to help the people who came in,” Craft said.
One of the joys of Laws’ life was her eight cats.
“She loved her cats,” Morelock said.
“They were her babies. She was well known for her babies,” added Craft, a fellow cat lover.
“We’d share cat stories,” she said.
Laws “had a very good heart,” Craft said. “She looked out for the little guy. And no matter what, she would stand her ground.”
Morelock agreed. He said before courthouse security was upgraded, if he was having difficulties with someone, Laws would be right there to lend a hand.
“She would burst through the (judge’s office) door,” Craft said.
“I’ve had to push Sherry back a couple times to protect her,” Morelock said. “She looked out for me a lot. We were all like family.”
One comment summed up everyone’s thoughts.
“She’s irreplaceable,” Craft said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison arranged for a wreath to be placed Wednesday morning on the courthouse entrance door.
“The judges, staff and security really appreciate it,” Morelock said.
Laws offered a sense of her feelings for her co-workers in her own straightforward words in an August 2021 interview prior to Wright’s retirement from the Circuit Court bench.
“When Judge Wright became sessions and juvenile judge he walked into an office where he knew we had all voted against him. He told us, ‘It’s kinda like getting a step-family, we will just have to get to know each other,’” Laws said. “He accepted all of us and it was quite a colorful crew. He was right. We worked together, laughed together, cried together and became like family. We were a good team.”
Arrangements for Laws are by Jeffers Funeral Service. For a full obituary, see Thursday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.