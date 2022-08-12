Grady Wayne Kelton was dedicated to public service and contributed to the community in many ways.
Kelton, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Kelton, of the Glenwood community, was a longtime employee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 7th District constable, an Orebank volunteer firefighter, a former Baileyton police officer and was also an umpire for 40 years with Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department.
“Wayne was a great guy who loved officiating games. He worked many years for the Parks and Recreation Department in both the youth and adult leagues. He was a fun-loving guy and always enjoyed what he was doing,” said Harold “Butch” Patterson, Parks & Recreation Department director.
Kelton is a member of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Hall of Fame “all due to the many years of service of umpiring and officiating games for us. We extend our sympathies to his family and friends,” Patterson said.
Among positions Kelton held with the sheriff’s department was as a corrections officer at the Greene County Detention Center and as a supervisor on the inmate litter pickup crew.
Beginning in 2006, Kelton was elected to several terms as constable of District 7 in Greene County. The 7th Constable District includes Greeneville High School and parts of the county, including the Glenwood voting station and the Mount Pleasant and Orebank communities.
Kelton wrote in a 2018 candidate questionnaire that “knowledge of the district’s families,” along with protecting citizens and their property and “providing advice and assistance as needed” are priorities of a constable.
He said in a 2018 interview that he receives calls from the public at all hours.
“Whatever time of night when they call me, that’s when I get up and go,” Kelton said.
Constable is an unpaid position.
“I do it because I love law enforcement,” he said.
Kelton was recognized or his service in 2016. He received the East Tennessee Constable of the Year Award at the annual Tennessee Constables Association convention.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison also commented on Kelton’s many contributions to the community.
“Wayne had a great heart and desire for service to his community, for which he was very proud,” Morrison said. “Wayne worked many years at the sheriff's department and as a volunteer firefighter with the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, and later as a constable for the people in the 7th District while his health permitted.
“We were sadly surprised to learn of Wayne's passing and we extend our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Morrison said.
Kelton’s family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.
For a full obituary, see Friday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.