Longtime Greene County educator Judy Phillips is being remembered as a wise mentor who loved students and encouraged others with kindness, patience, and humility.
Phillips, a retired assistant director of schools, passed away Wednesday at age 83.
She served 52 years in Greene County, and her name was made a legacy upon her retirement in 2013 with the unveiling of the Judy Thompson Phillips Lifetime Contribution to Education Award.
"Greene County Schools mourns the passing of our beloved friend, mentor, and fellow educator, Judy Phillips," high school supervisor Dr. Cindy Bowman said in a statement from Central Office. "Judy spent fifty-two years of her life serving the students, teachers, support staff, and administrators, starting her amazing education career as a second-grade teacher at Newmansville Elementary School and moving to Central Office where she served in every supervisory position except Food Services. After retirement, she served a short term as the Interim Director of Greene County Schools. Judy was admired by all who knew her for her kindness, compassion, and eloquence. She loved students and made her life-long goal to improve the educational experience of all students. Judy felt the same way about teachers and administrators, always going the extra mile to help guide and mentor educators, so they too could experience success."
The inaugural Judy Thompson Phillips Lifetime Contribution to Education Award was presented to Phillips herself in 2013 by then Director of Schools Dr. Vicki Kirk at the Greene County Schools' annual personnel reception.
Kirk remembered her co-worker Wednesday by commenting, "Judy Phillips was a champion for education in Greene County. She was loved and respected by everyone with whom she worked. Her impact on the education of children in Greene County is immeasurable. I was honored to know her and to work alongside her. We are all better for having known her, and she will be missed."
In addition to Newmansville, Phillips taught at Chuckey Elementary School and worked her way up to math supervisor, federal programs coordinator, Title I (federal programs) supervisor, director of special programs, and supervisor of instruction.
She then served as assistant director of schools for more than 20 years.
Phillips returned briefly to Central Office in 2015 to serve as interim director of schools when Kirk took a job with the State Department of Education.
Current Director of Schools David McLain was hired a short time later, but Phillips filled the position during the crucial season of budget preparation.
McLain spoke very highly of Phillips Wednesday, recalling that he worked as an educator for 15 years during her tenure.
"Judy was just a perfect example of a Greene County educator. She grew up here and gave back to our community," he said. "I think her legacy will be felt forever in our school system by her being a professional educator, a nice person, and doing things the right way."
McLain added that he doesn't think anyone will ever compare to what Phillips did for Greene County Schools, describing her as "top notch."
Phillips was an active member of various community organizations, including the Andrew Johnson Women's Club and the Greene County Retired Teachers Association.
She also served on the Greene County Partnership's Youth Community Action Team that oversees the Youth Leadership and Youth Council programs.
In 2008, Phillips received the Greene County Partnership's Outstanding Service to Students Award.
She also was recognized as Supervisor of the Year and Administrator of the Year.
Many Greene County teachers remembered Phillips through comments on Facebook that described her as having impressive knowledge, a gentle voice, a soft smile, wisdom, and a kind soul. Several teachers noted how Phillips encouraged them while she visited their classrooms.
They also described Phillips as someone who went the extra mile and was humble, always supportive, a gentle leader, a great mentor, patient, always willing to help, the best example of a true educator, and the backbone of the Greene County School System.