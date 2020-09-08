Since first being elected to the Greeneville City Board of Education in 1997, Jerry Anderson has seen the school system go through a major building project on the high school, leadership changes, and challenges presented by COVID-19 at the end of his last term as a school board member.
He has also seen a growing need for mental health services for children over the years from the local to national scale, an issue both the Greeneville City and Greene County school systems have made moves to address.
“Kids are coming to us with serious family issues, and basically we have to deal with it,” Anderson said.
While making moves to address this need in school has not been Anderson’s only priority or focus as a member of the school board, he said it is particularly pressing.
“That is the major issue hitting us now, and I am seeing it with CASA, too,” Anderson said of his work as a volunteer with CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, which he has been involved with for five years and which he said he is stepping back from the board to focus more on.
Anderson said he began prioritizing this concern as a board member as his wife Sally was working as a school-based therapist in Johnson City Schools through the district’s HEROES program, which was established to address student mental health and safety needs.
“Johnson City was the leader in that. We were just kind of scratching the surface until, about three years ago, we came together for a meeting, and all the principals were saying something needed to be done,” Anderson said.
This year principals again ranked continuation of the mental health counseling services, which have been provided through Frontier Health, as the highest priority when polled by Director of Schools Steve Starnes for the purposes of building the 2020-21 budget.
The services had been provided through an 18-month grant, which ran out in May. The grant was unavailable for the district to reapply for, as the funds were diverted to other COVID-19 related needs, but CARES Act funds were allocated to continuing these services.
The pandemic may make mental health services all the more vital.
“If a kid is stuck in the house with unemployed parents, that puts a lot of strain on the family which gets carried onto the children,” Anderson said. “COVID is kind of hiding issues from us because kids are at home.”
While the need for mental health services may be exacerbated by the pandemic, other ongoing issues Anderson said are behind in-school behavioral issues predate the novel coronavirus.
“We are having issues with children acting out, and I think it has a lot to do with the drug problem that has grown over the years and society in general,” Anderson said. “Kids can’t learn if their brain isn’t all connected because they were exposed to drugs when they were a baby.”
Anderson said the ideal response to many behavioral issues in schools would be for the teacher to be able to call the school therapist, who would then step in and help the child calm down before returning to class.
“I think we are making strides, and I think we probably need a therapist in each school,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s last meeting as a member of the Greeneville City School Board was the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 25.
Anderson said he now plans to focus more on his work with CASA.
“Instead of making decisions for 27,000-28,000 students, now I normally have four or five cases and 10-12 children whose lives I am hopefully affecting,” Anderson said.
He said he will also continue to be active in his church, the Exchange Club, and with the annual Field Day event.
Looking back on the more than two decades he spent with the school board, Anderson said will not miss the process of running for office.
“I don’t cherish that. That’s the one thing I don’t believe any school board member really likes to do is run for office,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he was the first board member to be elected to the Greeneville City School Board when state law changed to require those positions be elected, rather than chosen by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
He said he ran after being involved with the Greeneville Schools In Action (GSIA) parent-teacher organization when his children were in school and after he served on the committee dedicated to determining whether Greeneville High School would be relocated and rebuilt or renovated on its existing and current site.
“Most of the time I’ve had competition and most of the elections have been reasonably close. It’s an experience,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he has fond memories, including traveling to meet and collaborate with other districts across the state as well as keeping up with the state legislature, and there is much to be proud of.
“We have won numerous awards not only for our technology but for our outstanding achievements academically and our growth, and a lot of that has to do with our outstanding teachers and administrators,” Anderson said.
“We’ve been blessed with many good directors, and the board functions extremely well with those directors. We’ve got the Board of Mayor and Alderman that supports and funds us. We’ve always had a good relationship and they realize how important a school system is for the town as far as recruiting for jobs and industries,” he added.
“I’ve picked up awards at national conventions for the system. I went to Myrtle Beach to pick up an award. It’s pretty neat when a little system of 27,000-28,000 students can compete at that level. It shows we do have some outstanding people,” Anderson said.
Looking toward the future, Anderson asked the rest of the board at the end of his last meeting in August to take up the causes he has focused on, which have also included strengthening the gifted, tuition and free and reduced meal programs, and to continue collaborating with other school districts.
“It’s important to know what other districts are doing,” Anderson said. “We’re competing against them on a state and national scale, and I’ve grown some great friendships. That was the exciting part for me, was getting to pick their brains.”
“It’s important that we keep finding out the latest and greatest,” Anderson added. “If we want to continue to be the best in the state we have to keep striving for something.”