Johnny Powers has seen it all.
Powers was there when the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was chartered in 1972, and remains an active member as assistant chief.
Powers, who stepped down Jan. 1 as chief after 32 years at the helm, is the personification of the fire department to many.
Powers takes it all in stride. He talked about his 49-year association Saturday in one of the places he is most comfortable, seated at his fire department desk.
Fire department improvements came about largely due to the leadership of Powers, said David Weems, former South Greene assistant chief who became chief on Jan. 1.
“Chief Powers has devoted a lot of time and energy to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department over the past 49 years, especially during the past 32 years as chief of the department. I believe it would be difficult to find many other individuals who have served as fire chief longer than him, not only in Tennessee, but across the country. He has devoted thousands of hours of service to his community as chief of the department,” said Weems, who is also a member of the Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville fire marshal.
Powers, 73, motioned to a wall plaque that includes the names of the 25 charter members who formed the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department in 1972. He’s aware of one person on the plaque who remains in the community.
Powers was 26 when members of the South Greene Ruritan Club decided to charter the fire department. The St. James High School graduate was one of the youngest firefighters at the time.
Before the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was formed, Powers said there was no organized system in the community to respond to fires.
“There was nobody,” he said.
After a Ruritan Club meeting one night in 1972, “Everybody put $5 in a hat” to pay for a state charter, Powers said.
“Then we started a (fire department) meeting,” he said.
Cecil Crum was elected fire department chief. Powers became a lieutenant, a position he held for six years before becoming fire chief in 1978.
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department had humble beginnings. One used truck with a portable pump. No turnout gear. Limited firefighting equipment. The fire truck was stored for about six months in a River Road barn.
Communications at the time would be considered primitive in 2021. Smartphones or even pagers did not exist. With the flicker of a smile, Powers described the process of “getting the word out about the fire.”
At the time, the fire department was located on property next to Charley’s Food Market on Asheville Highway near the current fire department building at 7650 Asheville Highway. It was later known as the South Greene Market. Former Greene County Sheriff David Davis donated the land for use by the fire department.
“The lady, Ruth Parman, who ran the store, (would be notified). She, in turn, would call four members. These members’ wives would call four or five other people and then, before you knew it, you had 10 or 12 people on the scene,” Powers said. “When those pagers (later) came in, we felt like we were in high water.”
SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY
Powers is appreciative of the South Greene community that supports the fire department.
“It’s very important the people take an interest in their community and want to take an active part in an organization that serves the community,” he said.
The fire department depends on its annual door-to-door fundraising campaign.
“We would definitely not be where we are today without the help of the community,” Powers said. “A lot of times, they have a check waiting for us when we come.”
Contributions can be made any time of the year to individual firefighters or by stopping by the Asheville Highway fire station, he said.
The fire department remains a visible part of the South Greene scene. Some volunteer fire departments in Greene County are challenged to recruit new members as experienced firefighters age out. South Greene membership has remained steady since the fire department’s inception. There are currently 28 active members.
Several people who began as South Greene volunteer firefighters made emergency services a career, including Weems and Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley, Powers said.
“I’m very proud of them,” he said.
Powers fully supports Weems, whose father Bobby was also South Greene volunteer firefighter and who recalls spending time at the firehouse as a child.
“He’s number one,” Powers said.
The fire department has two pumpers, two tankers and a brush truck. Thanks to grant awards and donations from the public, the fire department has a full array of turnout gear for members, along with necessary firefighting equipment, including breathing apparatus and vehicle extrication tools.
“I think something that attracts people to this fire department is they see what is going on out here. We’re very active,” Powers said. “We run a tight ship. They are supposed to be a part of training and (on calls) and be active.”
State-required training and other training conducted by the fire department means a commitment of time that was not a factor in 1978. New recruits must complete a 64-hour basic training class provided by the state before assisting at calls.
“It is mandated by the state that you have so much training,” Powers said. “(In 1978), you had a bunch of good-will, good old boys who wanted to do something for the community.”
Powers recalls members like Clyde Bible sharing their expertise to benefit the others. Bible provided first-aid instruction to firefighters. Powers said that tradition continues today, with outdoor exercises conducted during the warmer months and classroom instruction during the winter.
But, Powers said, firefighters respond to emergencies in all weather conditions.
“I remember one time I went on a fire (call) it was 10 below zero,” Powers said, freezing water lines making use of air packs impossible.
Powers obtained grants for the fire department to purchase turnout gear, along with an on-site Cascade air bottle filling station, thermal imaging cameras and a system to remove vehicle exhaust smoke from the fire department bays.
Powers said his family has been “very supportive” of the many hours spent away from home in the fire service. Powers is also the retail manager at a Johnson City Chemical Co. warehouse in Greeneville. He has worked for the company since 1980.
Powers is particularly proud of one grant that resulted in the fire department’s ability to purchase a new International pumper fire truck in 2004 from 4 Guys Fire Trucks in Pennsylvania.
Powers vividly recalls driving the new truck to Tennessee from the 4 Guys showroom in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
“When we applied for the grant and got a new fire truck, that was one of the highlights of my time here,” he said.
The fire station was built in 1997 by members with assistance from the community, Powers said.
When the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was chartered, fire calls were the only area of responsibility. The fire department now also responds to vehicle crashes and other emergency calls in its district, which covers 90 square miles and includes about 1,500 homes. A Greene County-Greeneville EMS substation has been located at the fire department since 2016.
RESPECT FROM OTHERS
Weems and others spoke of Powers’ service to the community over the years.
Weems is thankful that Powers will remain an active member of the department.
“I am certain that we will continue to rely on his experience and wisdom as we move forward,” he said.
Powers “is an excellent leader, as is evident by how the department has grown during his watch,” Weems said.
While Powers was chief, the South Greene Fire Department improved its Insurance Service Office rating from a 9 to a 5, “which not only saves homeowners and businesses in our response area a substantial amount of money on their property insurance, but demonstrates a tremendous improvement in the level of service provided by the department,” Weems said.
Members of the fire service look up to Powers, he said.
“Firefighting is a dangerous activity, and requires a leader who is trusted by the members of the department. Chief Powers has certainly earned the trust and respect of not only the members of the fire department, but the community as well,” Weems said. “I sincerely appreciate his service to the department as well as the positive influence he has been on me and many others.”
While Powers is the ultimate professional while at an emergency scene, “(he) also has a sense of humor. I recall a time several years ago when a firefighter asked permission to leave his personal vehicle at Chief Powers’ business while he went out of town for the weekend,” Weems said.
Powers agreed, “and sometime during the weekend a pair of boots in the firefighter’s vehicle were filled with cow manure. Fortunately, a little soap and water restored the boots to their prior condition, and the firefighter learned a valuable lesson to always lock his vehicle,” Weems said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt is a longtime fire service volunteer and also serves as chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department. He knows Powers well.
“The fire service in Greene County has came a long way over the years since Johnny Powers joined the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department. Johnny is an old school firefighter,” Holt said. “Johnny started out when there were limited air packs and turnout gear in the county for volunteer firefighters. I have been on fire scenes that when I arrived, the house would be full of smoke and out would walk Johnny.”
Holt recounted a story involving Powers.
“I was talking to a South Greene member many years ago and he was talking about red lights on their firetrucks. Their brush truck still had a 1970 round bubble light system on it. He was asking how to get a new light bar on the truck because Johnny would not purchase a new one,” Holt said.
“I told him if he was wanting to get one then he would have to make a motion and get it seconded and vote on it. I also told him he would have to lobby everyone to get them to vote for it. Well, he did that and the motion passed in the meeting. That night I got a call from Johnny. He said, ‘I owe you one now. I have got to buy a new light bar thanks to you,’” Holt said.
“Johnny Powers is well respected in the fire service and the community. He is the true meaning of a volunteer firefighter. I wish him the best,” Holt said.
Shipley began his career with the fire department in the mid-1980s just out of high school. He
remembers Powers “encouraging me early, not only to become a member of the department, but emphasizing the importance of being dedicated to the department. Being there for your neighbor in their time of need. Helping the community was a priority to him.”
“Chief Powers always encouraged training and being prepared for what may come,” Shipley said. “I feel he was instrumental in the success of the department, whether it was going door to door on the annual fund raiser drive to planning for the future of the department.”
The South Greene Fire Department is held in high regard in the community, Shipley said.
“I would like to thank him for his guidance, friendship, and confidence through the years, from a young volunteer firefighter to chief of the Greeneville Fire Department,” he said.
Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief and also administrative chief of the Greeneville Fire Department, has also served at many emergency scenes with Powers.
“In knowing Chief Powers for several years, he was at the lead in the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department to have a large station built, coming from a small building, getting apparatus in the fleet updated, and always offering support and direction when you talked to him,” Shelton said.
Powers has the ability “to be able to communicate the needs of the department, both to the community for their financial support and the department for internal support of the members to buy into the direction to proceed,” Shelton said.
The fire department “has been fortunate to have Johnny Powers to guide them through the ups and downs of running a volunteer fire department with trying to obtain funding to operate from year to year, recruiting members to answer the call, and meet the current standards of firefighting,” Shelton said.
Powers offered some final reflections on his firefighting career and continued commitment.
“I have been in office 32 years,” he said. “The years have passed by. I continue to see a need for the fire department to grow and I want to be a part of it.”
Powers considers the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department his “second family” and has no regrets about stepping forward in 1972 to take a leadership role in its formation.
“I wanted to serve the community. I couldn’t think of anything that would be any better,” he said.