Joe Waggoner, a longtime water commissioner and a local business owner for many years, died on Tuesday at the age of 75.
Waggoner served on the Greeneville Water Commission for over 25 years, with his first term beginning in 1997. He was elected to that role for five consecutive uninterrupted terms, and was currently serving his fifth term as a commissioner, having won reelection once again in 2021. The Greeneville City Council will appoint a new water commissioner to serve out the remainder of Waggoner's term.
In addition to his public service, Waggoner owned an operated many local businesses.
Beginning in 1985, Waggoner formed the W&H Company with his friend Joe Hickerson, according to Waggoner's obituary. The pair also owned and operated Doughty-Stevens True Value Hardware, later opened Doughty-Stevens Fine Floor Coverings, and a collection agency.
In 1990, Waggoner opened a hardware store at the corner of Church and College streets. The recognizable corner store evolved into a lawn and garden store over the course of its operation. Joe Waggoner Hardware operated on the corner for nearly 30 years.
Waggoner valued his service to the public as a water commissioner, saying that he was "blessed and honored" to be able to continue to serve on the commission after being reelected in 2021.
In 2015 while running for reelection for his fourth term on the commission, Waggoner said in an interview with the Greeneville Sun that he took enjoyment in being a public servant.
"I enjoy being a Water Commissioner. I take the position seriously and appreciate the trust the voters have placed in me up to now," Waggoner said.
Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said in an email Wednesday that Waggoner will be missed at the Water Commission and played a "vital role" at the Greeneville Water Commission through his role as a commissioner.
"It will be really hard to go into the conference room the last Tuesday of every month and not see him there," White said. "Joe was always well prepared for our meetings and would always provide insight on the agenda items. Whether you agreed with him or not, he would have his opinion! He had the memory of an elephant too! He could remember dates and events better than anyone I have ever met. He will be sorely missed by the employees and the board members of the Greeneville Water Commission."
Water Commission board Chairman Johnny Honeycutt and Waggoner went "way back" and went to school together, separated only by one grade level.
Honeycutt recalled attending his first Water Commission meeting with Waggoner and said that Waggoner told him that they would remain friends even if they disagreed as members of the board.
"We were riding up the elevator to the boardroom and he told me, 'We may disagree in this boardroom today, but when we get back in this elevator again we're friends.' He meant that," Honeycutt said. "All these years we never had a cross word. We will miss him. I've always thought he was a good thing for the Water Commission. He kept everybody honest. It won't be the same without him."
Honeycutt noted that Waggoner always stood by his beliefs and did not waiver while on the Water Commission.
"He truly believed everything he stood for and voted for. He voted his heart all the time. He didn't have a special agenda. We will really miss him because of his unbelievable memory," Honeycutt said. "Joe was a smart guy. He was just Joe. I don't think he can ever be replaced."
Water Commissioner Doug Debusk said Waggoner's extensive knowledge of the Greeneville Water Commission was an asset to the board and the utility.
"Joe was passionate about the Greeneville Water Commission and he was someone that cared about the employees and always fought for them. He was always trying to do good for the Water Commission and the community," Debusk said. "Joe had a lot more knowledge of the Water Commission than many people realized. With his almost 26 years of experience he knew a lot about the Water Commission. That knowledge and that memory will be missed."
While being involved in local Water Commission races, Waggoner always emphasized the importance of voting in local elections, even if a person did not plan on voting for him.
“I would like to thank everyone that came to the polls today no matter who they voted for. If they made the effort to come to the polls, they should really be thanked,” Waggoner said after winning reelection in 2021.
In a Greeneville Sun interview in 2015, Waggoner made a point to mention that the right to vote should always be exercised and taken seriously.
"I encourage every eligible voter to go to the polls and vote. It would be nice if you voted for me, but if you can’t vote for me, then vote for my opponent," Waggoner said in 2015. "It is important to vote. There are places in the world where citizens can’t vote. They envy us. Don’t take this right lightly. Vote for someone."
Funeral arrangements for Waggoner are being made by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth H. Saunders III will officiate.