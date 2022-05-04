Lori Bryant, incumbent Greene County Clerk, won the Republican primary for the seat once more on Tuesday over challengers Kallie Lister and Andrew James Anderson.
Bryant received 5,274 votes, while Lister received 2,721 and Anderson 812 votes.
Vote tallies are unofficial until certified by the Greene County Election Commission.
Barring a write-in candidate, Bryant will run uncontested in the Aug. 4 general election for the position as there was no Democratic primary for the seat.
Bryant was first elected to the seat in 2014, and reelected in 2018.
Bryant, 58, worked in the Clerk’s Office from 1984 to 2007. From 2007 to 2014 she worked in the Greene County Budget and Finance Department in Accounts Payable. In 2006, Bryant’s campaign efforts for the Greene County Clerk’s office were unsuccessful, but in 2014 her bid for the office was successful.
She earned the designation certified public administrator as recognition for completing the County Officials Certificate Training Program through the University of Tennessee County Technical Institute for Public Service through the County Technical Assistance Service in 2015. She also graduated from the University of Tennessee Institute of Public Service Local Government Leadership Program in December of 2016.
Bryant said in April that she would continue to seek out and implement new and innovative customer services for the County Clerk's office.
According to Bryant, one new addition would be a drive-thru window for “renewal registrations only” at the future new location of county offices at the former Takoma Hospital building, if approved.
Bryant expressed gratitude Tuesday night for the support she received throughout Greene County during her campaign.
“I would just like to thank the Greene County citizens and all the supporters that I have. There's no words that could actually say how I feel right now. I'm just ecstatic," Bryant said.
Bryant pledged to continue working hard for the people of Greene County, and said she believes they deserve the best.
"I promise that I will continue to do the job that Greene County's citizens deserve," Bryant said.