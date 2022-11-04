Local songwriter Josh Miller has a chart-topping single this week after years of writing for the love of bluegrass music.
“Losing My Religion” tells the dark story of a preacher who loses his faith in God after the death of his young son.
When Miller began writing the hit, he ran it by his Christian grandfather, who begged him not to release the song, thinking too many other believers would be offended.
When “Losing My Religion” hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today chart, based on actual airplay for the previous month, Miller gave his grandfather a call.
“I said, ‘Pap, that song is No. 1,’ and we laughed,” as they wondered how that subject matter was so popular.
Bluegrass fans are no stranger to songs with dark themes of murder, loss, and loneliness, and Miller has written some great ones.
His catalog of hundreds of songs includes more than 20 that have been picked up by various artists over the years.
At age 16, he wrote a song called “Tennessee,” which has just been picked up by The Tim Shelton Syndicate, featuring country music star Vince Gill.
Years ago, he had another No. 1 hit performed by the Darrell Webb Band called “This Old Town,” which he wrote with fiddler Jim Van Cleve, but “Losing My Religion” is his first solo No. 1.
He has collaborated with several songwriters over the years, including local Grammy-winning artist Barry Bales.
One collaboration came when he was driving down the road and suddenly had an idea for a song called “Hayley.”
The lyrics are about her dad going to prison for killing her abusive husband. They ask her why she is crying because he will never hurt her anymore.
He called his favorite songwriter, Craig Market, who he describes as a genius, and hummed the idea for “Hayley.” Market invited him over immediately and wrote the song in 20 minutes, he said.
Both “Losing My Religion” and “Hayley” are performed by a group called Volume Five.
Another songwriting collaboration came through his wife, Jessie Beth (Lilley) Miller, a local school teacher. Jen Haire, a mother of two students, wanted to try songwriting, so he and Haire wrote a handful of songs together.
One of those songs, “1,800 Miles,” was picked up by Carrie Hassler & Hard Rain, a band Miller played with years ago.
Miller is a native of Spring City, located between Knoxville and Chattanooga.
He graduated high school and wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He tried factory work one summer but decided against that route.
He was teaching lessons in a music store to get by and decided to attend Chattanooga State Community College with plans to become a history teacher.
Then Miller, a guitar and banjo player, got a job playing music with a band, The Lovell Sisters.
His next job was with Carrie Hassler & Hard Rain, and at age 21 he wrote 12 songs that were played on bluegrass radio – nine at one time.
While he was playing music on the road 150 days a year, he met his wife and moved to Greene County so she could stay near her family. They just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.
Songwriting is not a lucrative business, Miller said, particularly in the bluegrass genre. He estimated the year he had nine songs on the radio at one time, he made a total of $1,400.
“It’s got nothing to do with money,” he said. “I do it for the love of it.”
Miller creates both lyrics and melody but doesn’t have a specific process for his songwriting.
He said ideas often come to him when he’s driving. When this happens, he uses his cell phone to record his ideas while he sings them.
He then writes a chord chart that can be made into sheet music.
While songwriting is not easy, it “is a lot simpler than what most people think,” he said.
“The idea behind it is to write poetry in such a way that it sounds exactly like somebody telling you a story,” he said.
Then imagine how the situation would feel to a real person, he added.
For example, an old lady in a nursing home has no visitors, and she presses a button to ask if her daughter has called. How does that feel for her?
The chorus to “Losing My Religion” says, “I laid my boy in a six-foot holе and cursed God every momеnt
“As the wife and I said goodbye and longed once more to hold him.
“I prayed for God to change His mind, but He made no provision
“Standin’ in the church graveyard losin’ my religion.”
Perhaps an irony of these lyrics is that Miller does not practice faith. He does, however, study theology as a hobby and is very familiar with the Bible and many different types of religion.
He modeled his No. 1 hit after Calvinist theology, which includes the idea that God makes all situations and even ordains bad things to happen.
God made this man a preacher, God gave him his wife, God gave them a son, God caused their son to die, and the preacher had no say in it.
The original lyrics were darker at the end of the song, and Miller said he was asked to change them for radio play. He said he was fine with that request because he wants people to feel comfortable.
Miller’s day job is a software developer, a career he has had for eight years.
The Millers live in Afton and have one son, Anderson “Ande” Miller, a student at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
To listen to “Losing My Religion,” visit www.volumefivebg.com .