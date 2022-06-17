Those close to Melissa McMurray are grasping to understand why another person chose to take her life Wednesday at a Greeneville business, then his own.
Indications are that Richard E. Davenport was not in a right frame of mind when he went to the Midway Construction and Plumbing Co. on North Main Street and fired gunshots that killed Melissa McMurray, longtime office manager of the business.
McMurray, 48, was outside walking business owner Jeff Moore’s dog when she was approached and shot by Davenport, 51, who then drove to the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough and took his own life, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
McMurray’s loss was still sinking in Friday with Moore, who was not there at the time the shooting took place.
“Nobody knows why,” he said.
McMurray, known as “Missy” to her friends, was considered family at Midway Construction.
The location the shooting occurred at is seemingly random and could have happened anywhere McMurray was.
“I mean, this gentleman, this guy who shot her, he had nothing to do with my business. It could of happened anywhere in this world,” Moore said.
Friends of McMurray knew she was helping a friend whose marriage was in trouble by letting the friend stay at her home. That was apparently enough to spur Wednesday afternoon’s tragic sequence of events.
Helping others out was in McMurray’s nature, Moore said.
“That’s what got her in trouble. She helped everybody. She was loved here, and she loved working with us,” said Moore, who has worked at Midway since 1998 and purchased the business in 2011 from the previous owners.
McMurray, a Navy veteran who graduated from West Greene High School, stayed on as office manager after Moore became owner.
“She was like a good friend, a really good friend,” he said. “We spoke every day. The only thing I know that she was doing was that she was helping a friend. If she was having a problem with this guy she would of told me, so this was a one-shot deal. Nobody knew it was coming.”
Davenport’s erratic actions in the days before Wednesday are self-described on a social media page. He apparently purchased a gun shortly before the shooting occurred.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting of McMurray and apparent suicide of Davenport. The TBI declined further comment about the case Thursday.
The tragic incident began just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when Davenport, of Kingsport, drove to the business. McMurray was in the parking lot area walking the dog. No one else was there at the time.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a “shooting in progress” call at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday. Greeneville police arriving on scene found McMurray in the parking lot. She was pronounced deceased at Greeneville Community Hospital.
Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was in the justice center parking lot and was armed with a weapon.
As deputies approached the man identified as Davenport and attempted to speak to him, he shot himself. Davenport was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Agents determined that Davenport was responsible for the shooting death of McMurray, a TBI spokeswoman said.
“They were acquaintances,” the TBI said.
McMurray was much more than that to Midway Construction and Plumbing employees. They struggled Friday to make sense of the circumstances surrounding her death.
Moore said the void she leaves at Midway Construction will never be filled.
“She was a great person. Misty was a veteran. She worked here for 19 years, and I have no negative thing to say about her,” Moore said.
Arrangements for McMurray, by Jeffers Funeral Home, are incomplete.