A Walmart loss prevention employee was the victim of a theft from his car Tuesday afternoon, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
The theft was reported Wednesday. The Walmart loss prevention employee had parked his car next to the Eastman Credit Union with a “for sale” sign on it.
About 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, video surveillance footage shows a black pickup truck parked next to the victim’s car and he received a phone call in regard to the “for sale” sign, the report said.
Camera footage shows two men getting into the car and raising the hood on it. On Tuesday night after the victim got home from work, he found that his Schumacher jump starter box had been taken.
While reviewing camera footage, the loss prevention officer was able to obtain a tag number off the truck.
An investigation continues.
The jump starter box is valued at $89.