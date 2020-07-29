Severe weather in the forecast for the fifth 2020 Lyrics on the Lawn concert has prompted event organizers to reschedule the concert for next week.
The concert, featuring The Dependents and Aaron Walker Band, has been pushed from this Thursday to a week later on Aug. 6, according to a release from Main Street: Greeneville.
Sponsored by Main Street, the free concert will be at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. This will be the final concert of the 2020 series.
The Dependents, will take the stage at 7 p.m. with an intermission at 7:45 p.m. Headliner Aaron Walker Band will begin performing at 8 p.m.
Band availability has made it possible to present the show at the later date, the release stated.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines, precautions are being taken to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Wearing of cloth masks will be required for attendees within the event boundaries, including as people are seated. Announcements, as related to COVID-19, made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines, the release stated.
Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain six feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that attendees bring a blanket even if they bring a chair.
Children must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
As with the previous concerts, food vendors will be on site. They include Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs, Exalting Him BBQ and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line. Exalting Him BBQ will be located on the opposite side of the venue off the alley.
Pets are welcome but must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Sponsors for the series are Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect. Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Fatz Café, General Morgan Inn, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information