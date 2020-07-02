Main Street: Greeneville’s annual Lyrics on the Lawn concert series begins Thursday evening at the Dickson-Williams Mansion with new protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the mansion at the corner of Church and Irish streets, with the opening act, B Sharps, followed by headliners Soulfinger, according to a news release from Main Street: Greeneville.
A short intermission is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. with the headliner taking the stage around 8. The concert is scheduled to occur rain or shine, although severe weather may force a cancellation, which would be announced through all forms of media, according to Main Street.
The concert series is free to the public and features programs each Thursday evening in July.
With the coronavirus pandemic, some changes will be in place for the 2020 concert series. Greene County has had 85 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Anyone attending will be required to wear a cloth mask while moving about within the event’s boundaries, according to the release. The mask may be removed while a person is seated.
Social distancing will also be practiced in that persons from different households or small groups will be able to substantially maintain six feet of separation from other persons.
Organizers recommend those attending bring a blanket even if seated in a chair. Children must have direct parental supervision and are asked to remain seated within their group to follow social distancing guidelines.
“The public’s ability to abide by these safeguarding measures is instrumental to the success of this year’s concert series,” according to Main Street.
Pets are welcome at the event, but must remain within the designated “Fido Friendly” area.
The series is also a smoke-free event.
On-site food vendors for this concert include Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs and Main Street: Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup and Top Dog will locate across the street from the mansion, allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line.
GROUPS TO PERFORMMembers of the Greeneville-based B Sharps are not strangers to the Lyrics on the Lawn, having participated in the series in other musical groups that performed in previous years.
Specializing in jazz and pop standards from the 1920s to today, The B Sharps perform a wide variety of instrumental and vocal swing, groove-funk and Latin music.
The quintet initially met in Tusculum University’s jazz program, where members made up the rhythm section.
Led by Director David Price on percussion, the group also features multi-instrumentalist and composer Brett McCluskey on piano, award-winning bluegrass performer Jeff Elkins on bass, blues and jazz guitarist Jimmie D, and Whitney Marshall on vocals.
Thursday’s headliner, Soulfinger is a group that has been keeping soul music alive regionally and in Tennessee since the band began writing and performing in 2006 in Knoxville.
Its members include Tim Spencer on vocals, Brian Lee on guitar, Joel Seaton on bass, Deontea Mitchell on drums, “Supa” Dave Eckman on saxophone, Joe Jordan and Antoine “Steely” Williamson, both on trumpet.
Sponsors for Lyrics on the Lawn are Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to the community are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, Fatz Café, General Morgan Inn, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville and the Public Works Department, Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville Police Department, along with a host of volunteers.