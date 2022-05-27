The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music this July at the ninth annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series.
The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month of July, according to a news release. All performances are free and open to the public.
2022 LINEUP
The bands playing at this year’s Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are:
- July 7 — Whiskey Sticks, The Threetles
- July 14 — Ras Alan & The Lions, Blind Duck
- July 21 — Florencia and the Feeling, Beth Snapp
- July 28 — Asylum Suite, Corey Snowden
Bands play 7 p.m.-9 p.m., with food vendors available at 6 p.m.
“Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. They are welcome to bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors, and Main Street: Greeneville, or other area restaurants, to enjoy during the performances,” the organization said in the news release.
EVENT SPONSORS
Joining Main Street: Greeneville to bring the community this concert series are the Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time: Andrew Johnson Bank, Blackburn, Childers & Stegall, CPAS, Casper’s Body Shop and Wrecker, Consumer Credit Union, Dickson-Williams Historical Association, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, General Morgan Inn, Gilley’s Western Store, Gosnell’s Stereo and Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Mama T’s Eats and Treats, Marsh Propane, Nickle Ridge Winery, Radio Greeneville, Roadshow Mobile Stages, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, Sound Studio Live, Southbound Real Estate, Town of Greeneville, and A. Dave Wright Architect.
To become an event sponsor, contact Executive Director Jann Mirkov at the Main Street office at 423-639-7102 for further details.
FOOD VENDORS
Event sponsors would like to add a food truck each week, according to the news release. The number of food vendors for the concert series is limited. Vendors should be able to begin serving no later than 6 p.m. For further details on how to become a food vendor, contact Mirkov at the Main Street office either via email director@mainstreetgreeneville.org or by calling 423-639-7102.
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in cooperation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 N. Irish St., adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.
For more information regarding this free concert series, visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org or contact Mirkov at Main Street: Greeneville.