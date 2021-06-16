The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will be alive with music in July at the eighth annual Lyrics on the Lawn music concert series.
The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville and will take place every Thursday evening, rain or shine during the month, the organization said in a news release.
All performances are free and open to the public.
The series will begin with a special concert to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine named for the town of Greeneville.
Knoxville-based Smooth Sailor — a seven-man band playing hits from the 1970s and 1980s — will perform at that concert. Main Street: Greeneville has designated it a Hawaiian-themed evening and invites those attending to wear Hawaiian shirts or outfits.
Dancing is encouraged at all the concerts.
Other acts scheduled to perform during the Lyrics on the Lawn concert series include Mic Harrison and the High Score, CHAZ, The Color 7, Samantha Gray Band, The Dependents, Brandon Rohr, The Lonesome Pine Blue Grass Band and Barstool Romeos.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and can bring a picnic supper or purchase food from one the event food vendors — which include Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine, Myers Farms Kettle Corn and Main Street: Greeneville — or other area restaurants to enjoy during the performances, organizers said in the news release.
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a nonprofit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program, according to the news release.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program,” said Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville. “As a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in cooperation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 N. Irish St., adjacent to the General Morgan Inn.
For more information about the concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or contact Mirkov at 423-639-7102.
Joining The Capitol Theatre and TEVET to bring the community the July 1 concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors and supporters Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.