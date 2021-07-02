The first of the 2021 Lyrics on the Lawn concert series opened Thursday with Knoxville’s Smooth Sailor in a Hawaiian party themed concert to honor sailors of the USS Greeneville, who were recognized during the event. The concert moved inside the Capitol Theatre due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The weather didn’t dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm or the Hawaiian party spirit, however, and many danced in front of the stage throughout the evening. USS Greeneville is a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine named after the Town of Greeneville.
