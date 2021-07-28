Main Street Greeneville will host the final installment in this year’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion at 108 N. Irish Street, next to the General Morgan Inn.
The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band will open this week’s show at 7 p.m. followed by headliner Barstool Romeos at 8 p.m.
The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine, although severe weather could force a cancellation, organizers said in a news release.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is smoke free with a designated area. Pets are welcome but must remain within the designated “Fido Friendly” area during the event.
PERFORMERS
Rooted in Greeneville, The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band blends traditional bluegrass, folk and Americana stylings. With influences ranging from Bill Monroe and the Lonesome River Band to Glen Campbell, the band places a strong emphasis on selecting songs that are relevant and thoughtfully crafted.
Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band has been writing and performing for more than 20 years. The band lineup is: Mike Carter on banjo, Mike Durham on guitar, Karen Cobble on upright bass, Colby Murphy on guitar, Jeremy Painter on mandolin and Tim Carter on fiddle with all members contributing lead and harmony vocals. Several of the band members, at one time or another, have been a part of the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass band.
For the last few years, the band could be found performing at various festivals, theaters, churches and private functions across East Tennessee and surrounding areas. In 2018, they landed a bluegrass residency for two summers at the historic Capitol Theatre, opening for the likes of Mountain Heart, The Boxcars, Volume 5 and Town Mountain.
“Being a part of LPBB is truly a collaborative experience”, founding member Mike Carter said. “We recognize each other’s strengths and build from those creatively.”
The band’s latest self-titled EP is to be released this year. The band penned four of the six songs on the upcoming project, paying homage to their bluegrass, folk and gospel roots.
The Barstool Romeos are an outlaw country duo from Knoxville. They play original music and an occasional cover in a style that screams “old school,” organizers said in the news release.
Songwriters Mike McGill (formerly of White Oak Flats, The Drunk Uncles and Cathouse Prophets) and Andy Pirkle (Speed Shifter) lean heavily on their classic country, bluegrass and rock-and-roll influences. This experience, mixed with a real-life, working-man persona creates a unique sound that speaks to fans and critics.
FOOD AVAILABLE
On site event food vendors for this concert include Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage. Other options can be found at downtown area merchants.
DONATIONS MATCHED
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a nonprofit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program,” said Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s executive director. “As a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in cooperation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.