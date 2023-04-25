A Tusculum University alumna who has advanced in leadership roles during her 23 years as a staff member at the higher education institution has been promoted to associate vice president of operations, the university announced in a news release.
Carrie Maggert will lead a number of university initiatives and enhance collaboration and operational efficiency throughout Tusculum. She will also provide general supervision for numerous departments and serve as a member of the Executive Cabinet and chair of Tusculum’s Operation Success Committee.
“Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence will strengthen our operational performance,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Carrie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and problem-solving skills while producing tremendous results in all roles she has held. This proven track record deserves recognition, and I am thrilled to promote her and watch her positively impact the university in additional ways.”
Maggert began working for Tusculum in 2000 as the assistant bookstore manager. Six year later, she transitioned to the Business Office, where she served as a student account associate. She was elevated to Business Office manager in 2008 and was promoted to director of financial services and operations in 2019.
In her most recent role, she has overseen the Facilities Management Department and the company that provides dining services on campus in addition to employees in the Business Office. She plays a key role in negotiating contracts with vendors and recommends projects to be included in the university’s capital budget.
“It has been a privilege to serve my alma mater for 23 years, and I embrace the opportunity to work with stakeholders across the university to achieve optimal results in our operations,” Maggert said. “Tusculum is an outstanding university, with expert faculty and staff who are committed to preparing students in a caring Christian environment to be career-ready professionals. As part of the leadership team that works mainly behind the scenes, I am focused on ensuring our operational efficiency continues to complement our academics.”
Maggert earned a Bachelor of Science in organizational management and a Master of Business Administration from Tusculum.