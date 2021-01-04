Dakota L. Williams, 26, of 210 N. Nelson St., was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with vandalism and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Deputies went shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday to a trailer park on Summerhaven Drive in Midway. Williams allegedly used a golf club to damage mailboxes, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.
Williams was found with golf clubs, including one with visible damage. A search before Williams was taken to the Greene County Detention Center turned up a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Damage to the mailboxes totals about $4,000.
Williams was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.