The intersection of Depot and Main streets will be closed during the day for at least a portion of next week as work on the Depot Street revitalization project continues.
The Greeneville Water Commission’s contractor, Portland Utilities, will be working on the water lines crossing the intersection of Depot and Main from Monday to Wednesday.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, the process could take until Friday if anything unexpected is encountered.
The road will be covered with steel plates when the road is reopened in the evenings and patched back when work is completed.
Detour signage will be posted to help drivers navigate around the intersection while work is being done.