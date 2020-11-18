Businesses within the Main Street District are invited to show their Christmas spirit in a wreath contest starting after Thanksgiving.
Main Street: Greeneville is hosting a wreath decorating contest for all the commercial businesses within the 18 blocks of the Main Street District, according to a release from the organization. The deadline to sign up to participate is Nov. 25, and wreaths are to be on place no later than noon on Nov. 30.
“In the spirit of the holiday season, Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. encourages all commercial properties to join in to decorate their business and help make Greeneville festive, this year of all years,” said Jann Mirkov, the organization’s executive director.
“My hope, for the second year, is that many more of the businesses will get on board and help to make our community shine bright and evoke the spirit of the holiday season that I know we all share,” said Anne Laposky, event chair for Main Street: Greeneville. “Even if you don’t plan to enter, please consider really going all out this year as we navigate the challenges place on us due to COVID-19.”
Businesses located in the Main Street District are eligible to participate in the contest, sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank. The district runs from Main Street and Tusculum Boulevard to McKee Street and Loretta Street to Academy Street.
A front entry door is the desired placement, but a window is also fine, according to the release.
To sign up to participate, businesses should email: director@mainstreetgreeneville.org and type “Wreath Contest” in the subject line. In the body of the email, businesses should include the name and street address of the business, email address, contact person and phone number. Deadline to enter is noon Nov. 25.
Entries may go up immediately after registration but should be in place no later than noon on Nov. 30.
All eligible entries will be judged by an independent party with prizes being awarded for first, second and third places. Winning entries will be announced and recognized with signage Dec. 2. In addition to bragging rights, the winning entries will have donations made in their name to The Food Bank and The Coal Fund, the release stated.