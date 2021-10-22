Main Street: Greeneville is one of 14 agencies across Tennessee awarded Downtown Improvement Grants, state officials announced Thursday.
The Greeneville-based agency will receive $150,000, the maximum grant awarded through the program established using $1.85 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes in Tennessee downtowns and Main Street communities, according to the news release.
Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, said the agency applied for the grant to continue facade improvements in the Main Street District.
“The final details have not been worked out yet as we await our contract from the state,” Mirkov said in an email. “Similar to past grants locally we will go through an application process for interested property owners where they will submit their plans and financial request for scoring by an independent third party.”
Mark Stevans, Main Street: Greeneville president, said in an emailed statement the grant award “confirms what we know about Greeneville, that the Town, property owners, and stakeholders are dedicated to downtown redevelopment, and I am glad that others recognize it too. I can’t wait to see what property owners do to leverage these funds in our historic Downtown.”
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the grants.
“I congratulate the 14 communities receiving funding through the Downtown Improvement Grants,” Lee said in the news release. “These leaders are focusing strategic investments on revitalizing their
downtown districts, which are the heart of so many of our communities. This will encourage additional economic development and tourism opportunities for years to come.”
Rolfe said that with the assistance of the grants, “each grantee is taking the initiative to encourage job and business growth in their downtown commercial core areas. We applaud the efforts of these communities and look forward to seeing how these projects will positively impact these areas of the state.”
Other nearby communities receiving grants were Rogersville in Hawkins County and Elizabethton in Carter County. Each received the maximum $150,000 grant, according to the news release.
“This round of Downtown Improvement Grants is an expansion of TNECD’s long-running Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program,” said Brooxie Carlton, Assistant Commissioner of rural development for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “In addition to funding commercial building facade improvements, communities are working on activating outdoor spaces and providing public amenities in their downtowns.”
To be eligible, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Main Street community.