Main Street: Greeneville has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards, the organization said in a news release.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce, of 1.1 million people, contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
Main Street: Greeneville’s performance is annually evaluated by Tennessee Main Street Program housed within the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
Main Street: Greeneville saw within the 18 block district during 2022 50 building rehabilitation projects, with a value of private investment spent at $1,297,071 and 11 public improvement projects with a value of $5,423,799 invested. The district had a net gain of 46 jobs and five new businesses. Volunteers supported projects and events in the district, donating 9,107 hours of their time.
Main Street is currently providing financial assistance to rehabilitate five properties downtown through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Downtown Improvement Grant Program. The award for this round of grants was $150,000 and is the third grant within six years awarded to the local program for a combined total of $350,000 being invested within the community.
The local program also coordinates the downtown urn program, flying of American flags and banners, Lyrics on the Lawn Summer Concert Series, Barrel & Leaf, Halloween Happenings and Christmas in Downtown. It’s tour division provides two professionally guided tours, “A Walk with the President” walking tour and a tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion.
“Main Street: Greeneville celebrates a milestone in 2023 having served this community for 40 years. It has been a pleasure to work in and support this community. Seeing what has been and continues to be accomplished when you are fortunate to be aligned with great supporting partners is very rewarding. Being a state and nationally accredited program allows us to apply for and provide valuable programs to those here at home that would otherwise not be accessible to us. For that opportunity we are grateful. It is an exciting time for Greeneville/Greene County, and we look forward to seeing a vibrant lifestyle return to downtown, the heart of our community.” said Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville.