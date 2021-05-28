Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. has been designated as an accredited Main Street program “for meeting rigorous performance standards,” the agency said in a news release.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs “to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach,” according to the news release.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.’s performance is annually evaluated by the Tennessee Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
The revitalization movement within the 18 blocks of the Main Street District in 2020 produced 32 building rehabilitation projects and 14 public improvement projects with a combined total investment value of more than $4.6 million, according to the news release.
Main Street Greeneville’s second $100,000 CDBG Commercial Façade Grant awarded by TNECD included two properties on the 100 block of South Main Street and one on the corner of West Depot and Cutler Streets.
Volunteer hours and special event attendance, while down by two-thirds from the previous year, still showed that visitation to the community was viable as was evidenced by attendance to Lyrics on the Lawn Summer Outdoor Concert Series, the agency said in its news release.
“Without a doubt, 2020 was a difficult year for any programs with volunteer support,” said Sarah Webster, president of Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. “Some of the programs/events of Main Street: Greeneville had to be canceled. Others were continued with appropriate modifications. Lyrics on the Lawn concerts were welcome outings for people who had been in quarantine. Downtown flowers were planted – a cheery reminder of ‘normal times.’ Facades of buildings in the Main Street District have been redone with Main Street assistance. Main Street: Greeneville has been there and been a light in a difficult time.”