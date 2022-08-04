Main Street: Greenville’s Barrel & Leaf event brings together a wide variety of whiskeys, bourbons and scotches in its raffle, the organization said in a news release.
This year, Main Street: Greenville is blending an in-person event with a virtual drawing. People can purchase a ticket, just like they did last year and watch from home, or purchase a limited VIP ticket and join friends at Rock City Tap & Lounge, enjoy charcuterie from Greeneville Graze and whiskey tastings.
Main Street: Greeneville received permission from the state to hold a raffle, according to the news release.
“This event is exciting because it brings something to Greeneville we’ve never had before,” said event chair Mark Stevans, “and by utilizing Rock City Tap & Lounge, we can highlight a new asset in Downtown Greeneville.”
Details about the raffle may be found on the Main Street: Greeneville website at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org and on its Facebook page. Tickets are available at the Main Street office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday and through board members. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Raffle-only tickets are $50 apiece with a limited number of VIP tickets at $80 each.
All ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older to participate. In accordance with state law, no tickets may be sold to members of the Main Street: Greeneville board of directors or those residing in their immediate household. Tickets are available only through the Main Street Greeneville office and board members.
The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 and can be viewed live via Facebook Live. VIP ticket holders will attend in person. Each bottle (lot) will be drawn for separately via a wheel and balls system. Winners will have 14 days to redeem their bottle/lot after the drawing and will need to arrange pick-up of their bottle/lot from the Main Street: Greeneville office during normal business hours. No bottle may be shipped.