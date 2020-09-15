It may still feel like summer outside, but fall is coming soon as is the return of “Scarecrows of Main” for their annual watch over downtown Greeneville.
Main Street: Greeneville is seeking entries for its 11th annual decorative scarecrow competition. For the last decade, the whimsical displays have been featured at properties within the 18-block Main Street District in a friendly competition.
The contest is sponsored again this year by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St, according to a release from Main Street: Greeneville.
Entries are not limited to those from within the display area, which includes the majority of the downtown area, along with Main Street extending from U.S. Highway 11E to Crescent School on West Main Street, the release said.
Those entering must be from within Greene County or be current 2020-21 members of Main Street: Greeneville, the release said.
Entries from outside the display area will be assigned a display location downtown.
The contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and businesses. There are four contest categories: residential, group/organization, business and youth. Each person, family or group may only enter one time.
Other contest rules, district boundaries and entry forms are available at the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St. or online at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org, under “Announcements” and “11th Annual Scarecrows of Main Contest.”
“Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make,” Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov said. “Could it be that we will see a straw ballerina, lawyer, shopkeeper, etc. hanging out in downtown for the next couple of weeks?”
Participants are reminded that scarecrows should be family friendly — whimsical, humorous or mischievous — and not frightening.
PRE-REGISTRATION OPEN
Pre-registration is now open and is required at the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St., by noon on Sept. 25.
Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at time of registration, the release said.
Those who do not reside or have a business in the display area are encouraged to enter the contest, as limited additional display space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Only those registered will be eligible for judging.
All entries must be in place by 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, and will be on display through Friday, Nov. 6.
Further information regarding scarecrow locations will be announced prior to judging, the release said.
PUBLIC VOTING OCT. 5-25
The public will again be asked asked to vote for their favorite entries, the release said. Voting will take place Oct. 5-25.
Details regarding how to vote will be announced in the near future. Main Street encourages that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing while out and about viewing the displays.
Awards and certificates will be given to the winning entries. Winning entries will be so marked and identified with yard signs.