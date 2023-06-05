Make Hay While The Sun Shines Jun 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These two farmers were found raking and baling hay along Houston Valley Road in southern Greene County on Saturday afternoon. Hopefully they had finished their work before a scattered shower dropped rain later that evening. Sun Photo by Lisa Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes