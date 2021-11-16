A Bulls Gap man was airlifted Monday morning to Johnson City Medical Center after the sport utility he was driving ran off the road and overturned.
The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Mt. Carmel Road near CW Kite Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a crash report.
Adam J. Kieffer, 18, of 260 Henry Lane, told deputies he was driving inbound on Mt. Carmel Road when he reached down to pick up a water container and ran off the road. The 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kieffer went off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to rest in a ditch along the right side of the road, the report said.
Kieffer, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a suspected minor injury and was flown by Highlands helicopter to the hospital. His condition was not available Tuesday morning.