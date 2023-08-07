Driver Airlifted After Snapps Ferry Road Crash

First responders place a man injured in a one-vehicle crash about 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Snapps Ferry Road into a Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter. Donnie Shelton, 73, was flown to a local hospital.

 Photo Special To The Sun/ Tusuclum Volunteer Fire Department


  