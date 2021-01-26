A New York City man was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with aggravated assault after allegedly injuring a co-worker while at Sopacko Distribution on Coile Street.
Tirath Singh, 22, of Queens, approached a person who drives with him in an 18-wheeler about 10 a.m. Monday and allegedly struck him several times with a baseball bat.
The victim suffered injuries to his head and had a “deep laceration” on his right leg, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
Another man tried to intercede and was allegedly struck by a relative of Singh with a hammer and cut with a knife. Video footage confirmed the alleged assault by Singh, but a semi truck blocked the camera pointed in the area the other alleged assault occurred, the report said.
Found during a search of the tractor-trailers driven by Singh and the relative were a baseball bat with blood on it and a hammer.
The man struck with the bat was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment.
While at the hospital, the man who was allegedly assaulted, 21-year-old Daljinger Singh, was found to have a full extradition arrest warrant issued in California for assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities in San Bernadino, California, confirmed they will come get Daljinger Singh, a report said.
Tirath and Daljinder Singh were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.