Bradley F. Harkleroad, of 385 Key Lane, was charged Sunday afternoon with assault after an alleged physical encounter with a FedEx driver.
The driver told sheriff’s deputies the property owner, identified as Harkleroad, came out of his house and began yelling at him. When the driver attempted to walk away, Harkleroad climbed into the delivery truck “and began assaulting the driver,” Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report.
Video evidence is available.
Harkleroad has a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.