Aaron B. Willett, 38, of 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection.
An alleged victim told deputies that about 3 a.m. Sunday, Willett physically assaulted her while she was in her bed, choking her and trying to push her head to the floor.
Willett continued to assault the alleged victim into Sunday afternoon and threatened her with a machete at one point and threatened to kill her if she left, a report said.
The alleged victim left the house Sunday and a friend accompanied her to a relative’s home in a pickup truck. They encountered Willett driving in the opposite direction in a sport utility vehicle, which Willett allegedly attempted to crash into the truck head-on, the report said.
The truck driver was able to to avoid the SUV and the alleged victim got out and tried to tell Willett to let them pass.
Willett attempted to assault the alleged victim as she returned to the truck and turned it around in an attempt to get away from him, the report said. Willett followed and allegedly attempted to run the truck off the road by driving his SUV into the truck, causing “major damage” to both vehicles.
The alleged victim got away from Willett and met deputies at the Rheatown Store. According to her statement, Willett “assaulted both victims by attempting to cause bodily harm to them with a deadly weapon by intentionally crashing his vehicle into theirs while there were occupants inside,” the report said.
The SUV driven by Willett was pulled over at the intersection of Rheatown Road and Roaming Drive. A records check showed the alleged victim had a court order prohibiting Willett from having contact with her.
Willett was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.