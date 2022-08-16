Thomas P. Wynn, 27, of 1334 Spears Dykes Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse, neglect and endangerment and evading arrest.
Wynn was arraigned Monday and remains held in the Greene County Detention Center pending an Aug. 24 preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court.
Deputies were called to the address early Friday so the alleged victim could remove some belongings. She later texted Wynn asking if she could return to get more belongings.
As the alleged victim pulled into the address, she saw Wynn holding a metal pipe. He began repeatedly striking the alleged victim with the pipe, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The alleged victim was able to grab Wynn’s crotch area and temporarily disable him. She ran to her car with her children, where Wynn caught up with her and began striking the steering wheel and ignition with the pipe, the report said.
The alleged victim ran from the car and Wynn allegedly shut the car doors with a child inside “with no air and all windows rolled up,” the report said.
Wynn chased the alleged victim down the road but could not catch her and threw the pipe in nearby fields. A relative took the alleged victim to a hospital and took custody of her children. Deputies found the pipe allegedly used by Wynn.
Deputies found Wynn hiding in a closet with a blanket over him in a relative’s Bernard Road house.
The victim was advised of order of protection and restraining order procedures. A Department of Children’s Services referral was also conducted.