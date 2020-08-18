A Greene County Detention Center inmate who allegedly fractured an eye socket and cheekbone of another inmate had an appearance Monday in court.
Matthew T. McNutt, 24, of 365 Colvert Road, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack Friday night.
Following a disturbance in one of the jail pods, a corrections officer was told by the victim that he had been assaulted.
Video evidence showed McNutt to be the attacker. McNutt allegedly admitted committing the assault, a report said.
The victim required treatment at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
McNutt was taken into custody with another suspect on July 10 following a police pursuit. In addition to the alleged aggravated assault, he has pending charges on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, two counts of auto burglary, theft of property valued over $1,000, theft of property valued under $1,000 and other offenses.
Those charges were waived last month in General Sessions Court to a grand jury, court records show.