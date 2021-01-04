A Greeneville man was charged about 7 p.m. Sunday with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and other offenses after officers responded to a burglary call at a house in the 400 block of North Main Street.
William Anthony Howell, 35, of 209 N. Nelson St., was also charged with three counts of aggravated trespassing, two counts of vandalism, criminal impersonation, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Police went to the house and were told by bystanders that the suspect, later identified as Howell, was running down North Main Street.
Howell ran into a fenced-in lot at MMR Auto Sales, 417 N. Main St., Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. He was taken onto custody without incident and allegedly gave police a false name.
Officers learned Howell had allegedly earlier entered an occupied house and tried to gain entry to another house next door by forcing his way through a fence and kicking the back door in, the report said.
Howell also allegedly broke a door at a house in the 100 block of Montford Avenue but did not make entry, and attempted to break into a nearby house but caused no damage.
Howell made “irrational statements” to police and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the report said.
Damage to windows and doors at several houses and the North Main Street fence totals $1,200.
Howell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.