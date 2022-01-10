A man who allegedly brought methamphetamine Friday morning into the Greene County Courthouse was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan T. Letson, 40 of 111 Bradley Ave., entered the courthouse about 10:30 a.m. Friday and emptied his pockets into a container given to him by a courthouse security officer.
A plastic bag containing less than half a gram of meth was placed into the container, sheriff’s Deputy Toby Price said in a report.
Letson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.