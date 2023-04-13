Man Allegedly Drives Car Onto Porch During Domestic Dispute Apr 13, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joshua A. Hinkle, 41, of 240 Newt Good Road, Limestone, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest and a felony vandalism count.About 3:35 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call and saw a car that had run up onto the porch of a mobile home in the 1300 block of Sunnyside Road.The alleged victim told deputies she heard a vehicle coming up the driveway, saw it was Hinkle, and called 911, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.“She stated she then heard a loud boom, so she opened her front door to see what had happened (and) saw the suspect had driven his car into her outbuilding,” the report said.The alleged victim told deputies Hinkle looked at her, put the car in reverse gear and turned it ”toward her at the front door.”“She stated that he ran into the front porch with his vehicle,” the report said.The alleged victim told deputies that Hinkle got out of the car and “started cursing her” while she remained inside her home, the report said.Deputies searched the immediate area and were unable to locate Hinkle, who meanwhile told the alleged victim on the phone that he would “be coming back.”Hinkle was located down Sunnyside Road and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Police Construction Industry Job Market Architecture Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court Bland Justis Appointed Greene County Clerk & Master Hawk Explains Reasoning In House Expulsion Votes Greeneville Community Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Beginning Tuesday Persistence Solves Mystery Of WWI Funeral Flag