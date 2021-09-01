A man who allegedly fired a gun at a neighbor about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by sheriff’s deputies.
Thomas L. Price, 60, of 520 Pates Lane, posted bond and will appear Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
No injuries were reported resulting from the incident. The victim told deputies he was digging a hole on another property in the 500 block of Pates Lane when Price parked his truck in the road “and demanded (he) get out of his yard,” Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report.
The victim pointed at the fence line and told Price he was not on his property. An argument ensued.
Price “then walked over to his truck and grabbed his gun and shot it at the victim,” the report said.
The victim took cover at the edge of the driveway. Price got into his truck and went back to his house.
A .357 Ruger revolver and a spent round were collected and placed into evidence.