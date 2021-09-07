A man who allegedly fired a handgun during a dispute with the alleged victim about 12:30 a.m. Saturday was charged by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault.
Jose E. Lopez, 22, of 290 Massengill Way, was taken into custody by deputies.
The alleged victim said she and Lopez were arguing at the address and she was told to leave. The alleged victim told deputies that Lopez pulled her from a car and fired a handgun “in an unknown direction,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
Lopez allegedly later fired the handgun again outside. The alleged victim told deputies she was in fear of harm by Lopez. A revolver was recovered in the house.
Lopez was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.