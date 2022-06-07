A man faces multiple charges after authorities say he fired a gun in a business parking lot and fled from deputies.
Quinton A. Britton-Rowell, 27, of Frank Roberts Road, Johnson City, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with robbery, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest.
Britton-Rowell allegedly stole a firearm from the alleged victim by force during a physical altercation Friday afternoon outside a Mays Street apartment and placed the gun in his sport utility vehicle, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
A person at the scene told deputies that Britton-Rowell took a gun from her by force. Britton-Rowell was placed at gunpoint and told to step out of the SUV. Instead, Britton-Rowell put it in reverse and backed out of the apartment complex parking lot at a high rate of speed. Deputies were told he had a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
Another deputy spotted the SUV and a pursuit began on Jones Bridge that was terminated on Greystone Road.
The alleged victim told deputies she learned that Britton-Rowell earlier drove to where a relative works in Greeneville “and fired an unknown amount of rounds in the parking lot at, or near, (the relative),” the report said. Britton-Rowell was inside her apartment when she got there and the two struggled for possession of the gun.
After deputies left the Mays Street address, they were called to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Frank Roberts Road where Britton-Rowell lives. His family and the alleged victim’s family were arguing there when Britton-Rowell called her. The call was placed on speaker phone, and deputies heard Britton-Rowell make threats about harming the alleged victim, the relative and law enforcement, the report said.
A traffic stop was attempted a short time later on a vehicle driven by Britton-Rowell, who continued driving until the SUV stopped in the 600 block of Frank Roberts Road “due to damages induced while running from law enforcement,” the report said.
Britton-Rowell was taken into custody. He had a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun owned by the alleged victim. Two spent shell casings were also found from rounds allegedly fired in Greeneville, the report said.
Britton-Rowell had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 8. Britton-Rowell remains held on bond at the Greene County Detention Center.